Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 341,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.