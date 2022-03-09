GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.77

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.77 and last traded at C$33.93, with a volume of 272936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.62. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -2.93%.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

