Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $105.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

