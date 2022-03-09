Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 129509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$47.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,325,413.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

