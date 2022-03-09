Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.62

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

