Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

