Gleason Group Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. 908,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The firm has a market cap of $398.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

