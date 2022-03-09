Gleason Group Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,830. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several analysts have commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

