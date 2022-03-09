Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $377.23 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

