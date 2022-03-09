Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.