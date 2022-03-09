GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GFS stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

