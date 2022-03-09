Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 1,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.
About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Agri-Resources (GARPY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.