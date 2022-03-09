Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 566,425 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 566,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Dynasty Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 385,103 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

