Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,834 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PFSweb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

