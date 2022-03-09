Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Uxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uxin by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

UXIN opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Uxin Limited has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $332.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

