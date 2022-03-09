Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.