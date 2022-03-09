Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AxoGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AxoGen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

