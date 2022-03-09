Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,274 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $933.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

NESR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

