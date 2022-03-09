Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

