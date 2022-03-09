Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,424 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,199.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

