Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

GOSS stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $715.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

