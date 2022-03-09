Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.67

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.
Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.