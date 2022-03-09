Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.22

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.22 and traded as low as C$92.49. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$92.57, with a volume of 188,725 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.27. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)
