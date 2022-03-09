Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.22

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.22 and traded as low as C$92.49. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$92.57, with a volume of 188,725 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.27. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

