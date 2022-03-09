Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE GRN traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,139. The stock has a market cap of C$159.15 million and a PE ratio of -46.52. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

