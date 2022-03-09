Gregory B. Maffei Acquires 50,000 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

