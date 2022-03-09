Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of GEF traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 178,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,394. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $15,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

