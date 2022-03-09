Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,493,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $7.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.18. 919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,956. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

