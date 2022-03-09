Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GWRE traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,436. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

