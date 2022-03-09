GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.64. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. 948,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

