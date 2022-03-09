Hacken Token (HAI) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,297.09 or 0.99889402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044937 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

