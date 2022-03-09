Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 46,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,947. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 323,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

