Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSD opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.44. Hansard Global has a one year low of GBX 42.40 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 66.83 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of £66.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Hansard Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

