Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,357.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,357.25.
HRGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.83) to GBX 1,530 ($20.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.39) to GBX 1,224 ($16.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $28.15 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
