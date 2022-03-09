Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.
