Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 34.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hasbro by 119,892.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

