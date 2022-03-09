Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of HVT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 250,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

