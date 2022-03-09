Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to post $456.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.66 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

