HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ONC opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

