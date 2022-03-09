Head-To-Head Comparison: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.43 -$50.70 million ($2.29) -4.42 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 40.91 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -20.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SkyWater Technology and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 6 0 2.86

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.16%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.30%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.