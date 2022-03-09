Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 12.95 -$2.89 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.86 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Stem Cell and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.95%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Stem Cell and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Stem Cell -1,112.03% N/A -1,283.06% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iSpecimen beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Stem Cell (Get Rating)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

