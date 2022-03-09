Head to Head Comparison: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.85 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.55 Waterdrop $464.05 million 11.55 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus target price of $245.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 740.69%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

