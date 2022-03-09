Head-To-Head Review: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guardant Health alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guardant Health and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $138.40, indicating a potential upside of 146.53%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 663.64%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 15.31 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -14.04 Genetron $65.06 million 3.76 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -4.04

Guardant Health has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77% Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Genetron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.