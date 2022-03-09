Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $24.32 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

