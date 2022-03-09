Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

