Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

