Heather Lawrence Purchases 22,500 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,198.11).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 109.35 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.28. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.44 ($2.99).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

