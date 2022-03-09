Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €84.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.19 ($91.51).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HEN3 stock opened at €62.64 ($68.09) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($140.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.36 and a 200-day moving average of €75.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

