Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.