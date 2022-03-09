Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of HRTG remained flat at $$6.36 on Wednesday. 164,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

