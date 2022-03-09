Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of HRTG remained flat at $$6.36 on Wednesday. 164,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.
Several analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
