Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. 17,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,800. Hershey has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

